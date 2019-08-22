$1.6M Atty Award OK’d In Mortgage Co. Call-Taping Settlement

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a settlement that gives $1.6 million to the attorneys in a suit that claimed Nationstar Mortgage LLC recorded phone calls with potential clients without first notifying them the calls were being taped. In addition to their earnings, Judge Christina A. Snyder on Wednesday approved $25,000 in expenses for the Law Offices of Todd Friedman PC. Lead plaintiffs Alfred and Jessy Zaklit will each earn $10,000 for their roles in the case, and settlement claims administrator Epiq Systems Inc. will earn up to $200,000 for its work distributing settlement money to members of the class from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS