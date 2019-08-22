Clinical Stage Therapeutics Group Raises $53M

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts-based Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. on Thursday announced it received $53 million during its latest financing round, which it will use to advance its treatments for a common hospital-linked bacterial infection and autism. The Series C financing was supported by three new Finch investors, OCV Partners, Susquehanna International Group, Symbiosis LLC and the Trans-Pacific Technology Fund. Existing investors Avenir Growth Capital, Morgan Noble, Shumway Capital and Willett Advisors reiterated their support in the round. Finch specializes in microbial therapies. It says the latest round of funding will go toward the advancement of its oral drug aimed to prevent Clostridium difficile, or...

