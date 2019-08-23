Gambling Co. Brothers Fight Private Prosecution Over Fraud

Law360, London (August 23, 2019, 3:59 PM BST) -- Two brothers behind a failed gambling company appeared in a London court Friday to face fraud charges brought by an investor who claims they siphoned off the company’s assets and sold them to Gibraltar-based online betting firm Mansion Group. Two brothers have appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with six counts each of fraud and theft in a private prosecution brought by an investor. (AP) Jason and Justin Drummond appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with six counts each of fraud and theft in a private prosecution brought by Steve Egan, who was a significant shareholder in their...

