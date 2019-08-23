Media Co. Pension Heads To Pay $7.8M To End ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Executives who managed media company Freedom Communications' pension plan have agreed to shell out $7.8 million to settle claims they ran the investment fund into the ground, according to a Thursday filing in California federal court. Aaron Kushner and Eric Spitz also promised to step down as the caretakers of the plan as part of the proposed settlement, which would lay to rest claims that the duo violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by making ill-advised investments that squandered tens of millions of dollars of workers’ retirement savings. Kushner and Spitz took control of the pension plan in 2012 when...

