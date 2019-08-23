Deals Rumor Mill: Tesla, VW, H.I.S.

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Tesla is in deep talks with LG Chem about sourcing batteries for cars made in Shanghai, Reuters reported Friday. While one source told the outlet the pair are in advanced talks, another said LG Chem agreed to supply the batteries. A third source said the electric vehicle maker could later source batteries from Chinese battery maker CATL, according to the report. German carmaker Volkswagen is considering investing in Chinese car suppliers, Bloomberg reported early Friday. According to the report, the talks come as the carmaker wants to ensure it has access to crucial technology in the nation. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS