Hagens Berman Atty Accused Of Witness Tampering

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm has asked for sanctions in California court against plaintiffs firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP for discovery misconduct and misleading the court in a contentious suit over $6 million in attorney fees, which were awarded in an underlying action over the use of college athletes' likenesses in video games. McIlwain LLC said in a motion Sunday that Hagens Berman had misled a New Jersey court in order to convince the judge to transfer the case to California, had offered boilerplate affirmative defenses to the complaint and objections to discovery requests, and had tried to coach a...

