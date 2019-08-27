EU Parliament Sues Insurers For €800K Over Rain Damage

Law360, London (August 27, 2019, 2:35 PM BST) -- The European Parliament has sued a group of insurers, including a unit of AXA SA, calling on them to cough up almost €800,000 ($888,00) to cover the cost of repairs for water damage to its administrative office in Luxembourg. The Brussels-based European Parliament is suing insurers, including an AXA SA subsidiary, over the cost of repairs to its general secretariat office in Luxembourg. (AP) The EU's legislative branch has filed a claim against AXA Assurances Luxembourg SA and three other European insurers seeking reimbursement for the cost of making good its general secretariat office in Luxembourg city. The building, known as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS