Transportation Co. Can't Ditch $5.3M Saudi Arbitration Award

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has told a Houston-based transportation and logistics company that its "backdoor" arguments were not good enough reasons to vacate a $5.3 million arbitral award against it in a contract dispute with a Saudi Arabian company. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett on Monday denied Swanberg International Ltd.'s attempt to vacate a 2017 award in favor of Gulf Haulage Heavy Lift Co. that directed Swanberg to return money Gulf Haulage had paid for equipment related to a joint venture to erect, dismantle and transport oil and gas drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia. Judge Bennett then granted Gulf Haulage's November...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS