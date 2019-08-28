Kinder Morgan Wants $20M Reimbursement For Tax Credits

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government owes Kinder Morgan Inc. $20 million in alternative minimum tax refunds that it wrongly “sequestered,” the Texas energy company told a federal court. Sequestration applies only to federal spending, not to money that is rightfully owed in tax refunds, Kinder Morgan argued in a complaint filed Tuesday. The Internal Revenue Service also acted arbitrarily and capriciously in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act by reducing its tax refund without going through any rulemaking process, it added. “Sequestration applies to discretionary appropriations and direct government spending, but Kinder Morgan's refundable tax credits are neither,” the company said. Kinder Morgan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS