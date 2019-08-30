ICE Detentions Violate Constitution, Jailed Immigrants Say

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Two classes of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in Massachusetts have accused the federal government of unconstitutionally detaining immigrants until they prove that they should be free, arguing that the government is required to shoulder the burden of proving that an immigrant should be jailed. The ICE detainees told a federal court Thursday that the Constitution's due process clause requires the government to prove that detaining an immigrant pending removal proceedings is necessary because the person is dangerous or a flight risk. “The government routinely jails alleged noncitizens without ever having to demonstrate that it is necessary to deprive them of...

