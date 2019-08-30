Toy Marketing Co. Must Pay $537K In Own TM Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A direct marketer of Cloudpets toys must pay more than half a million dollars in its own suit accusing a woman of starting a smear campaign against the web-connected children’s toys, after a Nevada federal judge ruled the amount was justified because of the company’s lack of cooperation in the case. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du ordered On Demand Direct Response LLC, which owns the Cloudpets trademark, to pay $537,097 to Shana Lee McCart-Pollak. On Demand had stopped responding to the court’s orders, including to find a replacement counsel, and the court eventually entered a default...

