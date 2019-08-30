Anti-Brexiter Seeks To Block Suspension Of Parliament

Law360, London (August 30, 2019, 7:31 PM BST) -- An anti-Brexit campaigner who successfully blocked the U.K. government's plan to unilaterally trigger the formal process for leaving the European Union has mounted a legal challenge to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament. A judiciary spokesman confirmed Friday that a High Court hearing will take place Sept. 5 over investment manager Gina Miller's claims that Johnson has exceeded his powers and undermined parliamentary sovereignty. Miller has instructed Mishcon de Reya, the law firm she used to win a legal case forcing parliament to legislate before Brexit could be invoked, and former Supreme Court Judge David Pannick QC to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS