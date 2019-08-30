Luxembourg Finance Group Buys Life Insurer, Eyes Growth

Law360, London (August 30, 2019, 5:06 PM BST) -- Luxembourg's largest finance group, Foyer SA, is to buy a company specializing in international life insurance products as it seeks to expand its presence in the life insurance market, the company said in an announcement Thursday. GB Life Luxembourg will hand over 100% of its shares to Foyer as the Luxembourg finance firm continues to expand its operations in Europe. Foyer CEO Marc Lauer said the deal would allow the company to grow both its life insurance and wealth management businesses and help make Luxembourg more attractive as a hub for cross-border life insurance. GB Life, which has been operating in...

