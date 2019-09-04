Ex-National Freight Truckers Seek Misclassification Suit Cert.

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Former National Freight Inc. truckers have called on a New Jersey federal court to certify a class of company drivers who made deliveries to Trader Joe's stores on the East Coast, claiming the logistics company misclassified them as independent contractors and made unlawful deductions from their paychecks. The group of former drivers from Pennsylvania and Rhode Island on Tuesday moved for class certification in their suit alleging that, as a result of their misclassification, New Jersey-based NFI and a related defendant deducted insurance payments, fuel expenses and other costs in violation of the New Jersey Wage Payment Law. The former drivers...

