Airbus Wins UK Ruling Over Insurers In Italy As Brexit Looms

Law360, London (September 5, 2019, 6:46 PM BST) -- A London judge ruled Thursday that Airbus SA is not liable for $11 million to the Italian units of AXA, Generali and Allianz over a damaged passenger jet, along with other declarations the aircraft builder said were needed before Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union. As requested by Airbus, High Court Judge Stephen Phillips also declared that proceedings the insurers brought over the jet in Italian court conflict with the jet's warranty agreement, which states English courts have exclusive jurisdiction to handle disputes. At Thursday's hearing and in written arguments, Airbus told the court it would apply in Italy for...

