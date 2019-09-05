US, China To Resume Trade Talks 'In The Coming Weeks'

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT) -- U.S. and Chinese officials announced Wednesday night that they will hold a high-level round of trade talks in the coming weeks, marking the first formal negotiating session since each side implemented new tariffs on one another’s goods on Sept. 1. Neither government specified a precise date for the upcoming talks. China’s Ministry of Commerce issued a statement saying the talks will be held in Washington, D.C., in “early October,” while the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the session would be held “in the coming weeks.” Both the U.S. and China said that there would be technical-level discussions held in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS