NJ Lawmaker Targets 'Backroom Deals' On Tax Breaks

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Tax incentive deals by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority would be subject to additional oversight under a state representative’s recent proposal, which would also require stricter lobbying activity reporting, aimed at preventing what the representative termed “backroom deals.” A four-bill package that Assembly Member Ryan Peters, R-Hainesport, released Tuesday, would establish positions for an inspector general and auditor for the authority. The inspector general would monitor and investigate the authority’s activities, and the auditor would review claims by tax incentive recipients about metrics such as job creation and retention, according to the draft bills. The package would also reduce the...

