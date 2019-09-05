WNC Wraps Up $210M In Low-Income Housing Tax Funds

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Affordable housing services provider WNC has wrapped up a pair of low-income housing tax credit funds that have a combined equity of roughly $210 million, which will be used for work on nearly 2,000 residences across the country, the California-based firm announced Thursday. Equity from the funds, WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 47 LP and WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 10 California Series 17 LP, will go toward development and renovation of more than 1,900 housing units, according to WNC. The California fund raised $75.5 million while the other fund has $134.6 million in equity, Irvine-based WNC said Thursday. "Given the...

