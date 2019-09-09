Swiss Co. Sues UK Investment Firm Claiming Loans Unpaid

Law360, London (September 9, 2019, 1:30 PM BST) -- A Swiss company has sued Floreat Merchant Banking over a series of loans it made to the London-based investment firm six years ago that has allegedly not been repaid. Ffinal 09 AG alleges that Floreat Merchant Banking has reneged on an obligation to repay four loans in Swiss francs, made in April and May 2013, totaling CHF 325,000 ($327,900), according to the claim at the High Court, filed in August but made public on Thursday. Evidence of the debt is allegedly set out in a document attached to an email dated October 2013 sent by a director at Floreat, Hussam Otaibi,...

