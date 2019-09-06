Brokerage Gallagher Snaps Up UK Landlord Insurer

Law360, London (September 6, 2019, 2:57 PM BST) -- Insurance brokerage Gallagher has bought a U.K. intermediary that specializes in offering cover to landlord associations and lettings agents as it strengthens its existing property owner policies in Britain. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., which has its head office in Illinois, said Thursday that it has acquired 100% of RGA Group. This brings the three businesses belonging to London-headquartered intermediary — Rentguard Ltd., Home & Travel Ltd. and RGA Underwriting Ltd. — under Gallagher. Property insurance broker RGA will become part of Gallagher’s U.K. retail offering, which provides insurance to small businesses and private clients. The terms of the deal were...

