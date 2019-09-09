VW Dealers' Emissions Losses Already Rectified, Bosch Says

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Bosch has moved to snuff claims from franchised Volkswagen dealers that allege the German auto parts maker is liable for lost profits and diminished inventories stemming from Volkswagen's "clean diesel" emissions cheating scandal, saying Volkswagen already offset the dealers' alleged losses. Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit, Robert Bosch LLC, filed a motion for summary judgment Friday, urging U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer to end Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims from more than 650 franchisees accusing Bosch of being the brains behind the Volkswagen’s emissions-cheating scheme. Bosch argued that the franchised dealers still cannot show they...

