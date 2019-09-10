Cookware Co. Takes Heat Over Faulty Nonstick Pans

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A cookware manufacturer is under fire in Illinois federal court as a putative class of buyers allege that its signature nonstick cooking pans fail to live up to the company’s promises of a lifetime guarantee. Consumers claim in a proposed class action that Copper Chef pans are defective and were falsely marketed. Marshall Slutsky and Glenn Graeves told the court on Monday that Tristar Products Inc.’s Copper Chef line of pans lose their nonstick properties within days of regular use, despite the company’s ads and promotions claiming they last a lifetime. Slutsky and Graeves are looking to represent all customers nationwide who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS