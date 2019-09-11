2 Foley Attys Must Hit The Road In Family Biz Fight, Court Told

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Two shareholders litigating a yearslong family spat over the value of their shares in a road construction company urged a Wisconsin federal court Tuesday to disqualify a pair of Foley & Lardner LLP attorneys the shareholders claim are key witnesses in the case. Plaintiffs Nancy and John Dewey told the court that Thomas L. Shriner Jr. and Bryan B. House, attorneys for the companies that comprise the Walbec Group and their directors, are key witnesses in the dispute based on their fact declarations in support of an Aug. 15 summary judgment motion filed by the defendants. "Defendants have been aware since...

