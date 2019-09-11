Facebook, Instagram Reach Deal Over Fake 'Likes'

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Instagram and parent company Facebook told a California federal judge on Wednesday that they have agreed to resolve a lawsuit they brought accusing a New Zealand-based company of conspiring to sell automated Instagram engagement. The New Zealand company, Social Media Series Ltd., and the social media giants told the court Wednesday that "they have agreed to resolve this matter" and have agreed to a stipulated injunction, which they plan to file within two weeks. Facebook Inc. and Instagram LLC in April sued Social Media Series and owners Arend Nollen, Leon Hedges and David Pasanen in California federal court, saying the company and...

