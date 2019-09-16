UK Supreme Court Showdown Goes Further Than Brexit

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 9:02 PM BST) -- Eleven of the most senior judges in Britain will be asked to decide Tuesday whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut Parliament in the run-up to Brexit was lawful, in a case that goes to the heart of the country’s unwritten constitution. The courts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland have come into conflict over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to suspend Parliament under the royal prerogative, leaving the question of whether the call was purely political or a legal matter to the U.K. Supreme Court. (AP) The U.K. Supreme Court, Britain’s highest judicial body, will have the final say o...

