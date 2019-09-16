Investors Say Cancer Drug Co. Hyped Up Trial Results

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Investors in a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company have filed a proposed class action in Maryland federal court, accusing the drugmaker of falsely overstating the success of a breast cancer drug. MacroGenics Inc. misled shareholders into purchasing inflated stock when it issued a series of statements that its treatment, known as margetuximab, improved a critical survival rate in breast cancer patients compared to those treated with a rival drug, according to Friday's complaint. Stock prices plummeted by 42% when the American Society of Clinical Oncologists revealed that margetuximab’s improved progression-free survival rates only lasted for less than a month, and the company itself...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS