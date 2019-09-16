Teva Wants Pa. Investor Suit To Join Others In Conn.

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to transfer a proposed investor class action to Connecticut, where it would join a host of other suits filed over an alleged scheme to fix prices on generic drugs. Teva said Friday that the Pennsylvania action is one of more than 20 "duplicative stock-drop lawsuits" filed in the past three years over stock losses that allegedly accompanied allegations Teva participated in the scheme. "In every such case in which a transfer motion has been adjudicated ... the courts have concluded that the cases should be transferred to the District of Connecticut...

