'Big 3' Conspiracy Trial Against Benco Dental Supply Kicks Off

Law360, New York (September 16, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- On the first day of an antitrust trial against Benco Dental Supply Co. in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, a rival startup told jurors that "the evidence is inescapable" of an old guard conspiracy to undercut the insurgent newcomer. Wielding internal emails and text messages, SourceOne Dental Inc. previewed its case alleging that "the big three" dental supply companies dominating the U.S. market with "an antiquated business model" worked together to crush an innovative new player by pulling the plug on their support for the lucrative conferences of SourceOne's regional dental association partners. Though both sides disagree on the impact of...

