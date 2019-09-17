Clinical Stage Biopharma Co. Sienna Hits Ch. 11 In Del.

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a research and development outfit that focuses on dermatology products, filed for bankruptcy Monday in Delaware to stave off a looming default on roughly $10 million in debt. In a declaration, Sienna CEO Frederick C. Beddingfield III said the company is making good progress on developing several new products, many of which are in clinical trials. But a sagging share price, future payments due to the founders of recently acquired fellow R&D shop Creabilis, and the threat of default on $10 million in outstanding debt all combined to force Sienna into bankruptcy, Beddingfield said. "We believe this decision...

