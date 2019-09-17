FCC Probing Chinese Telecoms' US Clearance, Starks Says

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is still probing whether two Chinese telecom carriers should be allowed to continue operations in the U.S., a Democratic FCC member said Tuesday, adding that recent pressure from Capitol Hill is welcome but that the agency must also take a broader look at the security of infrastructure projects. The agency is probing whether China Telecom and China Unicom present national security threats to U.S. networks, FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks told an audience in Rhode Island, saying a bipartisan request from two senators Monday to revoke the carriers' licenses was timely. He also called for the government to...

