Lloyds Bank Seeks Court OK To Fix Costly Pension Plan Error

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 5:58 PM BST) -- Lloyds Bank PLC is seeking a quick win in London court on litigation it filed seeking permission to add a sentence to an employee pension plan agreement that it says was inadvertently left out and could ultimately cost the bank more than £25 million. The clarification at issue states that when an employee begins receiving their government-provided pension, the amount they’ll receive from their work retirement plan will be reduced, according to the claim filed with the High Court. Without that deduction, the plan’s actuary estimates the costs Lloyds could be liable for in order to fund the worker pension plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS