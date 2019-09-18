Contractor Revenue Is Growing Under Immigration Crackdown

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Revenue for contractors who run immigration detention centers and correctional facilities has surged with increased immigration enforcement under the Trump and Obama administrations, a Wednesday report by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen found. According to the report, the 10 largest government contractors that handle work for several federal agencies with a hand in immigration enforcement and detention have seen their revenue double in the last six years, including a 17% jump during the first two years of President Donald Trump's term. Altogether, those agencies handed out more than $10 billion in government contracts last year, up 12% from the year prior....

