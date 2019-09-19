Jury's Task In Ohio Opioid MDL Trial Divides Drug Cos.

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Drug companies involved in multidistrict opioid litigation voiced divergent views in Ohio federal court Thursday on the jury's role in a looming bellwether trial, a question with significant implications for a potential multibillion-dollar remedy. Johnson & Johnson filed a brief saying it does not want a jury to decide public nuisance claims in an upcoming Ohio federal trial in multidistrict opioid litigation. (AP) In separate briefs, Johnson & Johnson and drug distributors differed on whether a jury should examine allegations they created a public nuisance in the form of an opioid addiction epidemic. As currently planned, a jury will decide whether...

