British Investment Firm Denies Borrowing Money In Loan Suit

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 4:04 PM BST) -- A London-based investment firm has hit back at a High Court lawsuit seeking to force it to repay a series of alleged loans, arguing that it did not have a working relationship with the Swiss company bringing the “wholly misconceived” claim. Floreat Merchant Banking Ltd., a privately-owned investment group, said the case against it brought by Ffinal 09 AG fails to set out the background facts of the dispute and is “Delphic,” or deliberately obscure or ambiguous. Ffinal 09 launched legal proceedings at the London court in April alleging that Floreat had reneged on an obligation from 2013 to repay four loans in Swiss francs...

