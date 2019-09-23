'Ambiguous' Policy Forces Lloyd's To Pay For Jewelry Heist

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London Inc. can't escape a breach of contract claim brought by a jewelry store whose products were taken during an armed robbery, after an Illinois appellate court ruled the insurance policy was ambiguous. Thursday's order affirmed a lower court's ruling in favor of Turmusaya Jewelry Inc., which claims it lost nearly $300,000 worth of merchandise in a 2013 armed robbery at its Burbank, Illinois, store. The Cook County Circuit Court previously entered an amended judgment in favor of Turmusaya and against the Lloyd's underwriters for $349,507. The underwriters claimed they were not responsible for covering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS