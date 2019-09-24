Pro-Brexit Campaign Escapes Criminal Funding Probe

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 12:31 PM BST) -- A British crime-fighting agency said Tuesday that it will not charge a pro-Brexit campaign group or its founder with criminal offenses after finding "no evidence" that their referendum funding broke campaigning rules. The National Crime Agency announced it will take no further action against Leave.EU or Arron Banks following its probe into the origins of £8 million ($9.94 million) lent by the founder to bolster the campaign to leave the European Union. The crime-fighting agency also cleared the campaign's chief executive, Liz Bilney, and another campaign group, Better for the Country Ltd. Britain's elections watchdog, the Electoral Commission, had referred those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS