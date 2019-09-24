Finance Firm Bramshill Sued For Alleged Sex Bias

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Asset manager Bramshill Investments fired one of its only female workers for complaining about potential rules violations and the company's allegedly sexist culture, before trying to intimidate her into keeping quiet, according to a sex discrimination suit filed Tuesday in New York federal court. Ashley Pullen accused the firm of retaliation by firing her months into her tenure as an executive director, saying she was punished for pointing out potential U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission violations and protesting the firm's "boys' club" culture. Pullen's complaint also alleges that the firm fired her for trumped-up violations of its cybersecurity rules and that...

