Avenatti Suit Over Stormy Daniels' Book Money Stays In NY

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti can’t transfer a New York criminal suit alleging he stole $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels' book deal to California for consolidation with another criminal case against him, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled. Avenatti asked U.S. District Judge Deborah A. Batts last month for the transfer, saying it would be inconvenient to defend against the Stormy Daniels charges in New York since he and his lawyer live in California. But in a 17-page order filed Tuesday, Judge Batts blasted Avenatti’s “bald assertions” and likened his argument about his lawyer “to a defendant who kills both his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS