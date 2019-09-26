3rd Circ. Revives SEC Stock Plot Suit Against Ex-Informant

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday reinstated a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission action against a broker-dealer and onetime government informant in an alleged $17.2 million pump-and-dump penny stock scheme, ruling in a precedential opinion that a New Jersey district court erred by rejecting the agency’s proposed injunctions as time-barred. In the latest chapter in the long-running feud between the SEC and Guy Gentile, a circuit panel upended a December 2017 decision that the injunctive relief of an “obey-the-law” order and a bar on trading penny stocks was punitive in nature and therefore subject to the five-year statute of limitations for civil...

