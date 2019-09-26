IRS Voluntary Tax Compliance Rate Holds Steady At 84%

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. tax gap increased in total dollar figures but the voluntary compliance rate, 84%, remained largely unchanged during tax years 2011 through 2013, the Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday. The tax gap, which is the difference between obligations owed and paid to the IRS, increased in total dollar figures from the last two data sets. “Voluntary compliance is the bedrock of our tax system, and it’s important it is holding steady,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “Tax gap estimates help policy makers and the IRS in identifying where noncompliance is most prevalent.” Before the IRS took enforcement...

