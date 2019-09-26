'SNL' Star, Media Exec Back Writer's Sex Harassment Claims

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A former Hologram USA executive testified Thursday to seeing several incidents alleged in a comedy writer's sexual harassment and battery suit against billionaire Hologram founder Alki David, and “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Will Forte told jurors that the writer complained about the billionaire's behavior "more than 50 times" while they were dating. David Nussbaum, who worked as a vice president of sales for Hologram from 2014 until earlier this year, took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom and said he witnessed David acting inappropriately toward comedy writer Lauren Reeves, including grabbing her by the throat, pulling his pants down and propositioning her for sex. Nussbaum said Reeves...

