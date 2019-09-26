$52M Award OK'd For Family Of Mom Killed By Drunken Driver

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday affirmed a jury's $45 million verdict and $7 million in interest in a suit accusing a drunken driver of killing two women standing next to a taco truck in 2012, finding the award was not excessive. In a partially published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel unanimously affirmed the verdict in a suit accusing the intoxicated motorist, Elba Janeth Jimenez, of crashing into a taco truck while being chased by police in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of Claudia Fernandez, a 38-year-old mother of four, and another woman whose...

