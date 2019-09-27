Katten Closing Austin, Bay Area Offices

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP is closing two offices, one in Austin, Texas, and another in the San Francisco Bay Area, and nine of the firm's environmental and workplace safety partners are leaving to join Baker Botts LLP, a person familiar with the matter told Law360 on Friday. The decision to close the Austin and Bay Area offices, home to two and three attorneys, respectively, was made as part of a strategic plan that was developed and approved by Katten last year, according to an internal memo circulated within the firm Friday and provided to Law360 by a person familiar with the...

