'Copycat' Legal Services Co. Stole Trade Secrets, Suit Says

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee-based legal services company is accusing a rival upstart of stealing its trade secrets as part of launching a competing "copycat" venture in Texas, according to a suit removed to federal court Tuesday. The Middle District of Tennessee will now review contentions by CBX Law LLC that an individual obtained access to CBX's proprietary information before using the data to launch Lexikon Services LLC, violating state and federal trade secrets laws. CBX, which conducts business as Latitude, promotes legal services such as document reviews and providing qualified attorneys to companies or law firms without legal departments of their own, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS