Global M&A Slumps Further As Brexit Approaches

Law360, London (October 3, 2019, 12:13 AM BST) -- U.K. deals worth $100 million or more underperformed the global index by 6.4 percentage points in the year's third quarter, insurer Willis Towers Watson has found, the M&A market’s second-worst quarter since Willis began collecting data in 2008. Britain led the market downturn, underperforming by 20 percentage points. As a result of the U.K.’s poor performance, Europe broke its streak of adding value through acquisitions for nine consecutive periods. “As deal volume continues its annual downward trend, tough conditions and intensifying competition for an ever-shrinking pool of targets further ramp up the stakes for CEOs under pressure from increasingly vocal shareholders,”...

