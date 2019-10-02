India Wins £35M Fund Dispute Against Pakistan

Law360, London (October 2, 2019, 5:38 PM BST) -- India has a legal right to £35 million ($43 million) held in a U.K. bank account that was set aside by a monarch in the then-independent state of Hyderabad more than 70 years ago, a court in London ruled Wednesday, resolving a decades-long dispute with Pakistan over which country owned the money. High Court Judge Marcus Smith said India had the better claim to the funds, which had been held in a National Westminster Bank PLC account in London since 1948 by the first high commissioner of the then-newly formed Pakistan. Although Pakistan held the funds, the court found that the...

