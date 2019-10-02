Pa. Hospital, Doc Escape Infant Death Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday affirmed a September jury decision in favor of a western Pennsylvania hospital, one of its pediatricians and the U.S. government, which were found not liable for the death of an hours-old baby girl after she suffered an infection. Heritage Valley Beaver hospital previously filed a motion for a directed verdict arguing the record could not support a finding of corporate negligence after the 2015 death of Kendall Peronis, whose parents claimed that her fatal E. coli infection could have been diagnosed and treated if a doctor had been called or examined Kendall sooner. Although U.S. District...

