$40M Puerto Rico Insurance Spat Belongs in Mass., Co. Says

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A dispute over $39.6 million in insurance claims over damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico must stay in Massachusetts federal court because that’s where the contract breach took place, a commercial real estate and loan servicer said. On Tuesday, Capital Crossing Servicing Co. urged a Boston federal judge not to grant Mapfre Praico Insurance Co.’s bid to dismiss or transfer to Puerto Rico a lawsuit filed in May over coverage for storm damage at the servicer’s 228 locations on the island. Capital Crossing said Mapfre Praico has paid out just $7 million on the $39.6 million in claims, having allegedly...

