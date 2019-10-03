Lowey Dannenberg Lead Counsel In $891M CHS Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Lowey Dannenberg PC will represent the lead plaintiffs in an $891 million shareholder class action accusing Community Health Systems Inc. of covering up an alleged Medicare fraud scheme, a federal judge in Tennessee said Wednesday. At the same time, U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson also denied a motion by the plaintiffs for clarification regarding who is included in the class, ruling that the class will be defined by the lead plaintiffs. Lowey Dannenberg, a firm with a robust health care practice, will represent the lead plaintiffs, a group of New York City pension funds collectively known as NYC Funds, in the...

