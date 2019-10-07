BREAKING: 2nd Circ. Pauses NY's Subpoena Of Trump Tax Returns

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday ordered a temporary stay on enforcing the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena of President Donald Trump’s tax returns, just moments after Trump appealed the district court's dismissal of a suit seeking to block the subpoena. Trump argued that a sitting president is "not subject to the criminal process." (AP) On Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in the Southern District of New York dismissed the complaint from Trump attempting to block New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance's subpoena of the president's tax returns, after which Trump's attorneys quickly lodged their appeal at the Second Circuit....

